Tugel, Gibson Join Appointed To Positions at Gainesway

Sean Tugel, who served WinStar Farm as its director of bloodstock services and assistant racing manager for the last decade, and Lakota Gibson, who spent the last five years working alongside David Ingordo in the bloodstock department at Lane’s End Farm, have joined the team at Gainesway.

A native of Rochester, New York, and a Lexington resident since 2004, Tugel has been named the director of stallion sales and recruitment. He has also served in management roles at Hill ‘n’ Dale Farm and Paul’s Mill.

“We’re excited about adding Sean to our team,” said Brian Graves, Gainesway’s General Manager. “He has established a wide network of relationships with breeders and owners through his reputation built on honesty and horsemanship. He brings a depth of experience from both the farm and the racetrack, which will be a great benefit to our clientele.”

Said Tugel: “From the beginning of my career, I’ve been lucky to work and learn from some of the best horsemen and women in our industry. Gainesway has an unbelievably rich history in the Thoroughbred industry and Mr. Beck’s passion for the sport and future of the farm is infectious. I look forward to giving our existing clients and new clients an extended reach to help them with all of their bloodstock needs.”

In addition to her more recent work at Lane’s End, Gibson also has close ties with Coolmore, having worked for the Australian branch of the stud in the Hunter Valley. She later relocated back to Kentucky and worked for Ashford Stud for an additional 3 1/2 years. Gibson will primarily focus on Gainesway’s sales and seasons.

“I’m thrilled to join the Gainesway family,” said Gibson. “I’ve been very fortunate to work at some of the top Thoroughbred farms in the world and Gainesway is no exception. Mr. Beck’s enthusiasm for the game and love for the animal is inspiring. I’m thankful to have the chance to work alongside Brian Graves and the amazing team he has assembled. It’s my pleasure to build on the strong existing relationships Gainesway already has with their breeders and look forward to helping any new clients see that Gainesway’s passion for the industry is above all others.”

Antony Beck, owner and CEO of Gainesway, added: “I’m delighted to have Sean and Lakota join the team. Sean brings with him a wealth of experience in both stallion and racing programs. Lakota is devoted to sales and will be working very closely with Brian in representing our consignment. It’s been my honor to put together this team of dedicated horsemen and women to oversee our equine operations here on the farm. Between Brian, Alex [Solis], Sean and Lakota, I personally look forward to seeing this new generation of leaders take Gainesway’s Stallion roster, Sales consignment, and Racing ventures to the next level.”